Accumulating snow being seen across parts of the region - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Accumulating snow being seen across parts of the region

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Snow Totals Storm Team 4 Future Track Snow Totals
(KTIV) -

After quite the Summer-Like weekend, a cold front has swept through the region and that has brought much cooler and more wintry conditions back to the area. Trailing behind the front was an upper level low that has been causing snow across much of South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory had been issued for parts of SE South Dakota through this evening for accumulating snow but has been canceled as snow has lightened up. Some towns in the central and western half of the state state have picked up as much as 5 inches. The snow will begin to taper off through the evening hours as high pressure builds in. Temps are just a little warmer across Siouxland but we could see some flakes mix in with the rain showers as well before the precipitation comes to an end late today.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.