Police chief: Shooting at Calif. school appears to be part of a murder-suicide; multiple people wounded

Two people are dead after a shooting Monday morning at a San Bernardino, California elementary school.

Preliminary information indicated there were four shooting victims, according to San Bernardino police. The victims included a teacher and two students, according to fire officials, but it was not immediately clear whether they were among the deceased.

Fire officials confirmed that two people are dead.

The shooter is "possibly down," said Chief Jarrod Burguan. Monica Garcia, of the San Bernardino Unified School District, said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic violence dispute involving the injured teacher.

The school, North Park Elementary, is in the 5300 block of North H Street. It remained under lockdown late Monday morning. Nearby Cal-State San Bernardino was under a shelter-in-place order.

Details about victims were not immediately available. Firefighters have set up a triage area to assess and treat victims. Details about the shooter also were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

See more here: http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/San-Bernardino-North-Park-Elementary-School-Shooting-419054974.html