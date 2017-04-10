Sen. Grassley issues a statement on the swearing in of Justice Gorsuch

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa made the following statement after Neil M. Gorsuch was sworn in today as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court:

“Congratulations to Justice Gorsuch on joining the U.S. Supreme Court. His record shows that he understands a judge’s job is to interpret the law, not to make the law. I have every confidence that because of that understanding, Justice Gorsuch will serve his country well on the Supreme Court. It was an honor to lead the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and process considering his nomination, and I appreciate his kind words thanking me for my support.”