New Hawkeye o-line coach has veteran group

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz took the Offensive coordinator position over the winter.     In comes Tim Polasek from North Dakota State to fill that position and he takes over one of the top o-lines in the country.

The Hawkeye return four starters to a unit that won the Joe Moore award as the nation's top o-line. Running backs Akrum Wadley and LeShun Daniels both went over the 1,000 yard mark in 2016. The only starter lost off the line is Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum Cole Croston.

Polasek says that with a little work, this offensive line should continue to stack up with the best in the country.

"We're getting to the point now where it's getting to be pretty clean, daily" said Polasek. "The more time we spend in there, the better. It's just about me being detail oriented, providing notes to those guys, having some power point things. Whatever it takes to push the program forward daily."

Levi Paulsen, a sophomore from Woodbury Central, is listed as the backup at right guard.

