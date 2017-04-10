Sun, and some warmth, to return Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sun, and some warmth, to return Tuesday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a weekend that gave us highs in the 70s, it may not have been easy on many of us to have to look at areas of sleet and snow falling today.  

This area of mixed precipitation will quickly move out early tonight and skies will start to clear out as lows dip into the upper 20s for many of us.  

Tuesday will warm up much better for us with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.  

Showers become likely again on Wednesday and we could see a few thunderstorms develop in the area as well.  

We'll once again see some sun return on Thursday as highs get a bit warmer again hitting a high near 70 degrees.  

Yet another system moves in with chances of rain showers Friday and Saturday as highs remain near 70 degrees.  

Conditions dry out again Sunday into Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.