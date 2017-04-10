Sun, and some warmth, to return Tuesday

After a weekend that gave us highs in the 70s, it may not have been easy on many of us to have to look at areas of sleet and snow falling today.

This area of mixed precipitation will quickly move out early tonight and skies will start to clear out as lows dip into the upper 20s for many of us.

Tuesday will warm up much better for us with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Showers become likely again on Wednesday and we could see a few thunderstorms develop in the area as well.

We'll once again see some sun return on Thursday as highs get a bit warmer again hitting a high near 70 degrees.

Yet another system moves in with chances of rain showers Friday and Saturday as highs remain near 70 degrees.

Conditions dry out again Sunday into Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s.