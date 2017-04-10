Iowa community safer six years after tornado

On April 9th, 2011 a twister swept through Mapleton, Iowa.



The tornado was rated an EF-3 based on the damage present.



Fourteen people were injured and damage was spread through the town.



Buildings were damaged and many trees were knocked down.



Six years later the town has recovered and the west side looks a whole lot different as a lot of the houses have been rebuilt. But the residents haven't forgotten what happened on that day.



"It's crazy that it's been six years since the tornado and it's hard to look back on what things were like because a lot of things have changed." said Nate LeFebvre, Mapleton Utilities Lineman.



The schools in town received 1.3 million dollars of damage from the tornado, but no one was hurt.



"We already had drills, four drills a year for tornadoes." said Dr. Steve Oberg, MVAO Schools Superintendent.



These policies kept everyone safe during the storm.



But now the schools have taken extra steps to ensure safety.



"The major precaution we now think about more is when we have a baseball game. We take note if there is danger of threatening weather that we make sure to inform the public that is there that the shelter is at the school a block and a half away and we announce that quite a few times." said Oberg.



The town has installed new hardware as well.



"We noticed during that storm we only had one siren and if you have 165 mph wind you're not going to hear that siren." said Roger Krohn, former Mapleton mayor.



This was when two additional sirens were installed.



The town is almost completely recovered from the event six years ago, and Krohn says that's due to the town's spirit.



"The resilience of the people is amazing. They really came together as a community and I think that element still exists." said Krohn.