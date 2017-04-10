Cherokee, Iowa woman reaches plea agreement after car accident

A Cherokee, Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2015 crash she's accused of causing on purpose.

Melissa Ebert made that plea agreement with prosecutors in Plymouth County, Monday, after being accused of crashing her car into another vehicle on purpose.

30-year-old Ebert pleaded guilty to two counts amended to serious injury by a motor vehicle by reckless driving.

Her other charges, including attempted murder, and driving under the influence, were dropped under the agreement.

In September of 2015, prosecutors say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger during an argument before purposely veering her vehicle into the path of an oncoming car.

She made a plea deal with prosecutors and was scheduled to be sentenced on three charges this past January.

But she withdrew her pleas, and a trial was scheduled for June.

Monday, there was supposed to be a hearing on a change of venue motion, but instead Ebert agreed to plead guilty to the amended charges.

In court she described the day of the incident.

"When we reached Plymouth County, the argument became more severe, and became physical," said Ebert. "I was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. and it crashed into the car."

Ebert's sentencing is set for May 8th at 1:00 p.m. at the Plymouth County Courthouse.

Each of the charges holds a sentence of up to five years and if the judge decides to have them run consecutively, Ebert could face a maximum of up to ten years in prison, along with restitution and other fees.