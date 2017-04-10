Gehlen Catholic's Honor Society joins LifeServe Blood Center in blood drive

Students and staff of a Siouxland school gave back to the community Monday.



Gehlen Catholic's Honor Society helped with a blood drive with the LifeServe Blood Center.



The Center pulled up its mobile center in front of the high school Monday morning as students and staff came in to donate blood.



Included in the group was a teacher from the school who has donated blood in the past as well.



"My mom died of ovarian cancer and she received several blood transfusions and they really did make a huge difference in her quality of life," said Laurie Kellen, a Gehlen Catholic High School religion teacher. "And, I wasn't able to thank the people that did that for my mom. And so this is how I feel I can thank them is by donating to someone else who needs the the blood for whatever reason."



Those involved each had to have a physical and fit certain health requirements before being able to participate.



Each donation can save up to three lives.



LifeServe officials say, it's important to get young people involved in the blood donation process for the future.



"So many of our older generations are getting to the point where some of them can't donate," said Monica Eldridge, a licensed practical nurse phlebotomist for LifeServe Blood Center. "And, so if we can get the young ones started early enough, maybe we can get them going for a long term period."



LifeServe officials say they are looking for donations of all types of blood because they are still trying to stock up after several winter blood drives were canceled.



The blood goes to a variety of people, including trauma victims, cancer patients, premature babies and burn patients.

