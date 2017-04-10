Solar flare trio caught on camera - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Solar flare trio caught on camera

Posted:
Solar Flares Solar Flares
(CNN) -

NASA released this video of some powerful solar flares.

The video was taken from NASA's solar dynamics observatory.

It watches the sun 24/7.

The images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares...which is typically colorized in blue.

Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through earth's atmosphere to affect humans on the ground, however - when intense enough - they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.