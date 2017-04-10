Solar flare trio caught on camera

NASA released this video of some powerful solar flares.

The video was taken from NASA's solar dynamics observatory.

It watches the sun 24/7.

The images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares...which is typically colorized in blue.

Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through earth's atmosphere to affect humans on the ground, however - when intense enough - they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.