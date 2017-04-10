Sioux City Community Schools Board accepts district CFO's resign - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Community Schools Board accepts district CFO's resignation

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Tonight, the board voted five-to-two to approve an agreement that allows CFO John Chalstrom to resign on June 30. That's when Chalstrom's current contract expires. Until then, board president Mike Krysl says Chalstrom will remain on paid administrative leave. 

In an e-mail exchange, provided to KTIV by former school board candidate Dan Greenwell, Chalstrom told Greenwell that Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman "berated" Chalstrom in a financial cabinet meeting on February 8th. 

In those same e-mails Chalstrom says he, and Gausman, argued over ways to cut back on the budget. They also argued over the reasons that the district's budget shortfall increased. Chalstrom said Gausman then kicked him out of the financial cabinet meeting after he missed an agenda item. 

"I am totally out of patience with an uninformed public who seems to be listening to a disgruntled employee and a disingenuous citizen who appears to be exercising a vendetta against a great superintendent," said Sioux City Community Schools Board Director Jackie Warnstadt. 

District officials chose not to comment any further about Chalstrom's allegations, or the resignation. 

Despite the resignation taking effect on June 30th, the district will pay Chalstrom his regular salary, and health insurance benefits, through September 30th. 

