Morningside ranked sixth in NAIA spring football poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Morningside ranked sixth in NAIA spring football poll

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Morningside is sixth in the NAIA spring footbal poll. Morningside is sixth in the NAIA spring footbal poll.
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -

Morningside College is ranked sixth in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Spring Top 25 Poll.

The Mustangs come off a 2016 season where they posted a 10-2 record and won their sixth consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship. The Mustangs made their 13th consecutive postseason appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series, where they lost 42-35 in the quarterfinals against eventual NAIA National Champion University of Saint Francis.

Morningside has been ranked in the NAIA Top 25 for 125 consecutive polls for the nation’s longest active streak of Top 25 rankings. The Mustangs also have the nation’s longest active streak with their 13 consecutive NAIA Championship Series appearances.

Morningside is one of four teams from the GPAC in the NAIA Spring Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Doane University is ranked 10th, Dakota Wesleyan University is 16th, and Concordia University is 20th.

Morningside has a 134-27 record for a .832 winning percentage since the start of the 2004 season.

The NAIA Spring Top 25:

1.Saint Francis (Ind.), 13-1 record, 314 points;
2.Baker (Kan.), 14-1, 302;
3.Reinhardt (Ga.), 13-1, 281;
4.Eastern Oregon, 10-3, 277;
5.Marian (Ind.), 11-1, 265;
6.Morningside (Iowa), 10-2, 258;
7.Montana Tech, 10-2, 243;
8.Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 11-2, 231;
9.Grand View (Iowa), 9-3, 216;
10.Doane (Neb.), 9-2, 205;
11.Missouri Valley, 9-3, 198; 12.Tabor (Kan.), 8-3, 179;
13.Sterling (Kan.), 8-3, 165;
14.Dickinson State (N.D.), 9-4, 157;
15.Robert Morris (Ill.), 7-3, 137;
16.Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), 8-3, 122;
17.Kansas Wesleyan, 9-2, 115;
18.Southeastern (Fla.), 6-3, 110;
19.Montana Western, 7-4, 98;
20.Concordia (Neb.), 7-3, 97;
21.Langston (Okla.), 7-2, 66;
22.Arizona Christian, 7-3, 51;
23.Georgetown (Ky.), 7-4, 44;
24.Benedictine (Kan.), 7-4, 39;
25.William Penn (Iowa), 7-4, 34.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.