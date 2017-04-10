Morningside ranked sixth in NAIA spring football poll

Morningside College is ranked sixth in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Spring Top 25 Poll.

The Mustangs come off a 2016 season where they posted a 10-2 record and won their sixth consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship. The Mustangs made their 13th consecutive postseason appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series, where they lost 42-35 in the quarterfinals against eventual NAIA National Champion University of Saint Francis.

Morningside has been ranked in the NAIA Top 25 for 125 consecutive polls for the nation’s longest active streak of Top 25 rankings. The Mustangs also have the nation’s longest active streak with their 13 consecutive NAIA Championship Series appearances.

Morningside is one of four teams from the GPAC in the NAIA Spring Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Doane University is ranked 10th, Dakota Wesleyan University is 16th, and Concordia University is 20th.

Morningside has a 134-27 record for a .832 winning percentage since the start of the 2004 season.

The NAIA Spring Top 25:

1.Saint Francis (Ind.), 13-1 record, 314 points;

2.Baker (Kan.), 14-1, 302;

3.Reinhardt (Ga.), 13-1, 281;

4.Eastern Oregon, 10-3, 277;

5.Marian (Ind.), 11-1, 265;

6.Morningside (Iowa), 10-2, 258;

7.Montana Tech, 10-2, 243;

8.Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 11-2, 231;

9.Grand View (Iowa), 9-3, 216;

10.Doane (Neb.), 9-2, 205;

11.Missouri Valley, 9-3, 198; 12.Tabor (Kan.), 8-3, 179;

13.Sterling (Kan.), 8-3, 165;

14.Dickinson State (N.D.), 9-4, 157;

15.Robert Morris (Ill.), 7-3, 137;

16.Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), 8-3, 122;

17.Kansas Wesleyan, 9-2, 115;

18.Southeastern (Fla.), 6-3, 110;

19.Montana Western, 7-4, 98;

20.Concordia (Neb.), 7-3, 97;

21.Langston (Okla.), 7-2, 66;

22.Arizona Christian, 7-3, 51;

23.Georgetown (Ky.), 7-4, 44;

24.Benedictine (Kan.), 7-4, 39;

25.William Penn (Iowa), 7-4, 34.