Sioux City Community Schools Board approves fiscal year budget

The school board also approved the school district budget for fiscal year 2017-2018.

The board settled on a $15.39 minimum tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value. That includes the 1.11% increase in allowable growth from the state. That levy rate is nine cents lower than rate from the last fiscal year.

When state aid came in lower than administrators expected, cuts had to be made to avoid a budget shortfall.

"First of all, if we had received 2% funding instead of 1.11% our list of reductions could've been smaller, but our levy rate could've been quite a bit lower almost $0.20 lower than we certified tonight which was already $0.09 lower," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

The school board approved the budget at Monday night's meeting, which was its last scheduled meeting before a state-mandated April 15 deadline to pass a budget for fiscal year 2017-2018, which begins on July 1.

