Sioux City city council votes in approval of varying construction projects

Sioux City city council members voted to submit a grant application for several road projects at the Bridgeport and Bridgeport West Industrial Park.

The first is a road proposed by the city that would connect Seaboard Triumph Foods to Aviation Boulevard and I-29 interchange.

City engineers say this would greatly improve traffic on I-29 near Singing Hills Boulevard.

"The new road coming off the southern end of Bridgeport Industrial Park will give all of the industrial businesses new access in and out of the area, significantly improving the flow," said Seaboard Triumph Foods COO, Mark Porter.

"We're looking at right now the opportunity to put a new roadway that would feed directly into Seaboard Triumph so a lot of their employees, I mean we're talking thousands of cars per day, would be utilizing," explained Sioux City council member, Alex Watters.

The city is looking for a grant from the Iowa DOT that would cover 80% of the nearly $6 million projected cost.

The boards approval now sends the matter to the Iowa DOT, which is expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.

In addition to that project, the council also approved plans for the Outer Drive North, and Floyd Boulevard Trail Connection project, which will connect the existing Floyd River Trail to the Outer Belt Drive Trail.

Council member Alex Watters says that the opportunity to better connect the city's trails revealed an environmentally friendly bonus.

"One of the great things that came out of the conversation today, we worked with the Environmental Advisory Board, had a joint meeting with them at council, and one of the pushes that we're going to start doing is really trying to incorporate more native prairie to the area, and we saw a perfect opportunity," said an excited Watters.

"We don't have to maintain it to the same level [as grass], it helps with the conservation of soil, the conservation of wildlife, things like that."

The Outer Belt and Floyd River trails are two of Sioux City's longest biking trails.

The new path connecting them will stretch just over one quarter mile.

Completion dates have not been set for either project.