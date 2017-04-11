A positive lesson from social media shaming

Ethan Walker is a musician and artist. He's also a heroin addict who has turned to crime to support his habit.

He was captured on surveillance stealing skateboards. The artist designed the boards quickly posted screen-shots of Walker's face to Facebook.

The post quickly received many negative comments addressing Walker's actions.

It was that social media shaming that provided a wake-up call - that and the fact that he realized he had hurt another artist.

"I felt really bad because that was his first piece of artwork," said Walker. "It would be like my first song I ever wrote and someone stealing that."

read more: http://kng5.tv/2oNeAN5

