Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes his first diplomatic trip to Russia as tensions between the two countries increase.

This is a trip where the Secretary of State will try to find common ground to battle common enemies. While trying to reach a consensus on Syria.

Syria, the top of the agenda this morning, with the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talking to G-7 countries and Arab allies in the region

Tillerson heads to Russia after blasting the communist country for their ties to the Syrian president. "I think further, it is very important that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

The Secretary of State clarified the U.S. position on a number of issues at the G-7 summit in Italy, which ends today. "We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," said Secretary Tillerson

The White House backing that up from Washington. "If you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb into innocent people, I think you will see a response from this President," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

"Assad's role in the future is uncertain clearly," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Russians have dug in over the past few days supporting Bashar al-Assad calling the U.S. an aggressor. "I think Secretary Tillerson message to Russia, in the end, is going to be this is not the Obama administration," said Former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford.

The open opposition to the Russians may have caught them off guard.

The meeting with the Russian foreign minister happens tomorrow, but the Secretary of State arrives in Moscow in a few hours. The greeting could be an indication of how the trip will go.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.