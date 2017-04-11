Sunshine returns to Siouxland for our Tuesday

The start of our workweek sung a little bit of a different tune compared to what Mother Nature sang earlier in the weekend. A wintry mix moved through Siouxland Monday afternoon along with fairly raw temperatures for this time of the year. High pressure has built in overnight and that is setting us up for a much more pleasant day today. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s later on this afternoon under abundant sunshine. We could see some patchy am fog develop but that will begin to lift around sunrise. The area of high pressure quickly moves east tonight allowing another system to move into Siouxland for our Wednesday.

A few peeks of sun are possible early but clouds will be increasing and we'll showers throughout the day. A few storms could even develop by the afternoon hours. This area of moisture quickly exits leaving us with a warmer and partly cloudy Thursday. Temperatures stay in the lower 70s into the holiday weekend but we do bring the shower chances back Friday-Saturday as another front swings through the region. Easter is looking a okay though, so those Easter Egg Hunts should be good outside! Our active pattern continues into next week with a chance of showers on both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be staying near and above average Easter right into next week with highs in the lower to upper 60s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer