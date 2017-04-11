San Bernardino school closed following shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

San Bernardino school closed following shooting

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) -

An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is closed for the time being.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary are canceled for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

Counselors are being made available at a nearby middle school for students, family, and staff.

The closure comes a day after a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded in the shooting remains hospitalized Tuesday. He and the boy who died were standing behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been estranged from Smith and had a history of weapons, domestic violence, and possible drug charges. 

