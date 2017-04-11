Police: Death of man who was at protest camps not suspicious - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

MANDAN, ND (AP) -

Authorities say the death of a Southern California man who was known to be at camps protesting the Dakota Access pipeline does not appear suspicious.

The Morton County Sheriff's Office says a fisherman found the body of 35-year-old Damjan Nedelkovski of Glendale, California, floating near the shoreline of the Cannonball River in North Dakota on Sunday. An autopsy found no trauma to the body. The cause of death is pending.

Friends and family last had contact with Nedelkovski in late October. His stepbrother filed a missing person report in November. Protesters staged months of demonstrations to try to stop the flow of oil through the four-state pipeline, saying the pipeline will pollute water and damage Native American sacred sites. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners says the line is safe.

