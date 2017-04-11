Pender Community Hospital receives $400,000 grant for CT scanner

The Pender, Nebraska Community Hospital has been awarded $400,000 for a new CT scanner.

The new scanner is a 64-slice that officials said will allow for faster scans and will produce high-quality images, allowing medical staff to quickly determine health status's for patients.

“We're very grateful and thrilled to receive these funds from the Helmsley Charitable Trust. Not only does this grant help us continue to grow as an organization, but most importantly helps Pender Community Hospital continue to be the best place to get care and the best place to give care to its patients,” said Melissa Kelly, CEO, Pender Community Hospital.

“Our goal is to ensure that people who live in rural America have access to quality healthcare as close to home as possible,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “To achieve this, rural hospitals need to be viable and they need to have up-to-date equipment, so patients can receive essential healthcare services locally. This initiative is one of many that aims to improve healthcare access and health outcomes across the upper Midwest.”

The grant is from the Leona M. and Harry B. Charitable Trust's Rural Healthcare Program.