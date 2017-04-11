North Sioux City, SD residents head to the polls for city counci - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

North Sioux City, SD residents head to the polls for city council elections

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

The polls are open in North Sioux City, South Dakota, where voters are electing a mayor and four council members Tuesday.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and voting continues until 7 p.m.

The mayor and four council seats will be filled by voters.

Incumbent Mayor Randy Fredericksen is challenged by Tim Jacobs.

Council members in Wards 1 and 2 are opposed.
    
But, council members in Wards 3 and 4 are unopposed.
    
The polling place is at the Community Center/Fire Hall which is located at 205 Sodrac Drive, in North Sioux City.

