North Sioux City, SD residents head to the polls for city council elections

The polls are open in North Sioux City, South Dakota, where voters are electing a mayor and four council members Tuesday.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and voting continues until 7 p.m.



Incumbent Mayor Randy Fredericksen is challenged by Tim Jacobs.



Council members in Wards 1 and 2 are opposed.



But, council members in Wards 3 and 4 are unopposed.



The polling place is at the Community Center/Fire Hall which is located at 205 Sodrac Drive, in North Sioux City.