Rain and thunderstorms possible on our Wednesday

Rain looks to develop as we move into our Wednesday as a warm front begins to move through the area. Rain isn't looking like it will be very heavy but a very light, soaking rain. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop as well but we're not expecting any severe weather. Depending on if the storms develop or not, rain totals look to be pretty meager with maybe a .10" of rain at best. This system will be a fast mover as high pressure builds back in as we progress into Wednesday night. Thursday will be warmer and much nicer with highs in the lower 70s.