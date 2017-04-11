Waiting list expected to grow for Head Start preschool

The waiting list for hundreds of Sioux Falls families wanting to enroll their children in early childhood education program is expected to grow longer.

South Dakota is one of six states that doesn't offer funding for preschool, so communities rely on limited federal funds and nonprofit aid.

Early Childhood Education coordinator Val Peters told Sioux Falls School Board members Monday night that new federal performance standards require schools to more than double the amount of time children spend in the program.

And with no additional funds, Peters says fewer children would be served.

The Argus Leader reports the Head Start program currently serves about 400 students in Sioux Falls with hundreds more on the waiting list.