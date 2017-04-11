German soccer player injured after bomb explodes near vehicle

German police said Borussia Dortmund's soccer team bus was damaged and a player was injured following three explosions near the vehicle while it was on its way to Tuesday's champions league game at home to AS Monaco.



The match, a quarter-final first leg, was called off and rescheduled for Wednesday.



Dortmund said defender and Spanish international Marc Bartra had been taken to hospital and the bus had been damaged in two places.



Police said in a statement the windows of the bus were smashed and one person was injured in the incident in Hoechsten, located outside the city.



Police could not say exactly what the explosion was or where it had exploded.



According to the police there was no evidence of threat to visitors to the stadium.