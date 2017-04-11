CENTSABLE HEALTH: Egg Nutrition Benefits - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Egg Nutrition Benefits

By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Egg nutrition benefits:

* Protein Packed

o 6g per large egg and the least expensive source of high-quality protein at 15 cents each

* Nutrient dense

o One egg has varying amounts of 14 essential nutrients including choline and vitamin D

* Portion Controlled

o Each nutrient-rich large egg has 70 calories. Eggs are nature's form of portion control

* Increased vitamin E absorption

* May increase cognitive performance

