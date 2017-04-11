Sioux City & Des Moines look similar, heading into USHL playoffs

The last time the Musketeers were in the Clark Cup playoffs, two years ago, they went in as the top seed in the Western Conference, but fell in the first round. Sioux City will try to avoid that same fate this year. The Muskies are again the top seed, but are expecting a fight from 4th-seeded Des Moines.

Sioux City did win the season series against Des Moines, 3-1, but on paper, the Musketeers and Buccaneers look very similar. Sioux City had 279 goals in the regular season while Des Moines had 277. The Muskies and Bucs had the same amount of power play chances - 206. And the two teams were within two percent of each other in both power play conversion rate and penalty kill rate.

"It's eerie, when you look at the numbers, how close the two teams are," said head coach Jay Varady. "Obviously, we had a few more wins than them, but not many. It wasn't like we had 15 more wins than them. We had four more wins than them. They're a good hockey team, we're a good hockey team. It's two good teams that are going to face off in the first round."

"They're a really good team," said forward Eeli Tolvanen. "We played them four times this season, and it wasn't easy games. One game we went to a shootout, and I think another one went to overtime. It's going to be a battle."

Game one of the series is Friday at 7:05 at the Tyson Events Center.