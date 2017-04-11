North High students get creative in their second annual 'StarCon'

The worlds of wizards, zombies and animation made their way to North High School Tuesday, all thanks to the second annual Star Con.

StarCon is North High's version of the popular San Diego Comic Con, a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention held each year.

This year's StarCon event is focused on student projects, providing them an outlet they normally don't have within the school.

Students were exposed to zombie makeup, Harry Potter wand making, dresses created by design classes, drawing animations and more.

One North High teacher expresses the importance of accepting what some students may like to do.

"I want them to know that there's s a community, they're not the only ones that enjoy this. Even the kids that think that it's not cool come down here and realize that it's kind of cool and it's kind of fun to play these games and to see these things," said North High School's Teacher Librarian, Christine Tomlinson.

Not only was the event incredibly visual, but students showcased their hard work with their projects.

"This was a really big project for us. Our Geometry class split up into groups and we each had to design our own maze from scratch, so we had to look up like materials, and costs of pretty much everything," said North High Freshman, Emma Hawkinson.

The maze took two weeks for the Geometry class to build.

Tuesday was the opening day of the two-day StarCon event.

