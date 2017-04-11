Rain moves back into Siouxland Wednesday

With a return of sunshine today came a little more warmth as well as highs made it back into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will start moving back in tonight and chances of rain and thunderstorms will become pretty good on Wednesday.

The rain won't stick around for too long as Thursday is looking drier with highs approaching 70 degrees.

But another system will be moving in Friday into Saturday with some rain showers on tap.

If you're hoping for a dry Easter, it's looking like you'll get your wish as that system should be moving out of Siouxland by Saturday night and Easter Sunday is looking like it'll be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers could then return by the beginning of next week.