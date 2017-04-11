Dispatchers remain calm during emergencies to keep people safe

When it comes to emergencies, first responders jump into action to keep us safe.

But, there's a group, on the front lines of every emergency call, that can often be overlooked.

That's the dispatchers answering the 911 calls.

This week, they are being recognized for their hard work.

"Ring...911. Where is your emergency?" is a common phrase you'll hear from Robin Schmidt, one of several dispatchers at the Dakota County Communications Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

"You're hearing calls where someone's screaming, because they're child's not breathing, to someone lost and they don't know where they are, to the worst calls you could possibly imagine," said Schmidt. "You might have seen them on TV, heard them on YouTube or anything like that, but to hear them in real life, is something completely different."

Schmidt has been a calming voice in the most devastating of situations for 17 years.

"Yes they are Ma'am," said Schmidt during an emergency call. "They're coming right now. Did you want to stay on the phone with me until they arrive."

Like her, dispatcher Eric Schweers has also dedicated his life to protecting the community, by being the first voice a person hears when they need help.

"Stay focused on my job, because if I'm not calm, then they're not going to be calm," he said. "That's the biggest thing, is we've got to be that calming voice on the other end of the line. on somebody's worst day of their life. "

When emergency calls are made, the information is inputted in a call taker's screen. And, of the hundreds of calls that this dispatch center receives every week, dispatchers say, there are some calls that are more memorable than others.

"When I was here before, back in 2000, a young man walked in and found that his family was gone by shotgun," said Schweers. "That was the toughest call I've ever handled in my life."

While there are those devastating calls, there are others that go from negative to positive, thanks to people like Schmidt and Schweers.

"A 15-year-old boy called, his father had collapsed and his mom was doing CPR on him and I had to keep him up and going to encourage her to keep going until the rescue got there," said Schmidt.

The man lived.

And, even though most of the calls they answer have bad news on the other line, the dispatchers get to enjoy positive calls once in a while too.

"You could have a really bad day and some lady calls up on the phone and says hey I was just thinking about you guys and I just wanted to say thank you," said Schweers.

There are always at least two dispatchers working at the Dakota County Communications Center at a time.

Last year, 86 percent of the calls they received were from cell phones, while the rest were from land lines.