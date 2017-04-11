A frosty Tuesday morning in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A frosty Tuesday morning in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Did you notice all the frost out there this morning?

Following the rain, sleet, and snow on Monday, our skies cleared out enough to see lows dip into the 20s across much of the region.

Sioux City's low was 23 degrees, just seven degrees from our record low of 16.

Far eastern Siouxland stayed a little warmer as clouds lingered into the morning hours there helping keep temperatures in the 30s.

Lows over the next seven days are not expected to get nearly as cold again.

