Long-time high school band director to lead new Northwestern athletic band

Steve Connell is proud of the lives he has affected as the band director of the MOC-Floyd Valley High School.



"I was here for them and I was willing to listen to them and laugh with them and teach them. And through the vehicle of music help them discover something about themselves that they didn't know. That was a wonderful thing to be a part of." said Steve Connell, future Northwestern athletic band director.



But after 42 years, he was ready for a change.



"I wasn't looking for anything else. My intention was to retire." said Connell.



But a new opportunity in town made him reconsider.



"I got contacted by Earl Woudstra, the athletic director at Northwestern. He and I had some discussions about the concept of having an athletic band at Northwestern football and basketball and other athletic events and it sounded really exciting to me." said Steve Connell, future Northwestern band director.



The band will play at all home football games and home conference basketball games this upcoming school year.



"It gives me a chance to continue to serve the community. Northwestern is a great part of this town and if I can serve that college in some manner I think I'm serving the community as well." said Connell.



The college is excited to have him bring his knowledge and experience there.



"He does things right, he gets students playing well and he makes it fun for them. So we're excited to have him as a part of the Northwestern team and we think he's going to do a nice job with the band." said Duane Beeson, Northwestern Public Relations Director.