Woodbury County Attorney: DCI report on deputy-involved shooting is done

A state investigation into a shootout, involving a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy, and an armed suspect, is done.

Woodbury County Attorney P.J. Jennings confirmed to KTIV that he has the report, which was compiled by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. But, we don't know whether Jennings believes the shooting, involving Deputy Mike Lenz, was "justified". Jennings says that determination will have to wait until the criminal case against 24-year-old Melvin Spencer is resolved.

Spencer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Authorities say what began as a routine traffic stop south of Sioux City, on February 26th, turned into a high-speed chase when Spencer fled. The chase ended only after the car got stuck on a muddy road.

Authorities say Spencer and another suspect got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Deputy Lenz. His patrol car was hit by five bullets, but Lenz was not hurt.

Spencer fled on foot and it took authorities three hours to track him down. An Iowa State Patrol air unit spotted him in some trees.

Spencer's trial is set to begin in May.