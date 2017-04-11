The importance of ACT prep classes to students, parents - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The importance of ACT prep classes to students, parents

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Students across the country spent Saturday, April 8th, taking the ACT college readiness assessment test.

Many of those kids spent months preparing for the test that will have a big impact on the college they attend.    

The ACT website offers tips for parents, and students. The site can help answer questions about the importance of ACT prep classes, when to begin preparations, and how parents can get involved in the preparation.

Click here to find tips, and tricks, from the ACT.

Click here to find ACT tutoring resources in Siouxland.

