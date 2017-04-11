AG REPORT: Cherokee County tops in Iowa for soybean production

Cherokee County was tops in the state in soybean production for last year.
Cherokee averaged a little over 70 bushels an acre.
Plymouth County was tied for third with 66.7 bushels.
Woodbury County was at 61.7 bushels.
Forty-eight counties in the state averaged more than 60 bushels last year.
For information on Iowa Ag Production from the USDA click here.
A Cherokee, Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2015 crash she's accused of causing on purpose.
