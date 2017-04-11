AG REPORT: Cherokee County tops in Iowa for soybean production - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AG REPORT: Cherokee County tops in Iowa for soybean production

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) -

Cherokee County was tops in the state in soybean production for last year. 

Cherokee averaged a little over 70 bushels an acre.

Plymouth County was tied for third with 66.7 bushels.

Woodbury County was at 61.7 bushels. 

Forty-eight counties in the state averaged more than 60 bushels last year. 

For information on Iowa Ag Production from the USDA click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.