Graduation rate increases for the Sioux City Community School District

New information released by the Iowa Department of Education shows that the high school graduation rate has increased for the 5th year in a row for the Sioux City Community School District.

The department also says that dropout rates edged up for the first time since the 2009-2010 school year.

State data show 91.3 percent of students in Iowa's Class of 2016 graduated within four years, up from 90.8 percent for the Class of 2015.

Iowa's annual dropout rate was 2.8 percent in the 2015-2016 school year, up from 2.5 percent in the 2014-2015 school year.

News release from the Sioux City Community School District:

Sioux City (April 11, 2017) -The Sioux City Community School District continues to make significant improvement on its graduation rate, while maintaining a low dropout rate, according to the Iowa Department of Education. The District's 2015-2016 four-year graduation rate rose to 87.5 percent, just shy of the state's average of 91.3 percent. The five-year graduation rate rose to 90.53 percent. The District's 9-12 dropout rate is 3.09 percent.

The State of Iowa began using the consistent federal formula for graduation rates in the 2009-2010 school year, and since that time, the District's four-year graduation rate has increased 8 percent, while number of students who dropped out has decreased by 3 percent.

"This celebration for the school district is the result of the hard work of our staff and students. We continue to hold one of the highest graduation rates of the urban school districts in the state, and this increase is truly remarkable. While we have a great deal of work yet to do; I thank our staff members for their commitment to our students by giving them every opportunity to succeed," said Dr. Paul R. Gausman, superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District.

