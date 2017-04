A former North Sioux City, South Dakota, police chief is facing criminal charges.

Union County State's Attorney Jerry Miller says Jody Frye was arrested for driving under the influence, and speeding, on April 7th in Union County.

Frye is set to appear in court on May 11th.

Frye spent nearly 20 years as North Sioux City's police chief. He retired in August of 2013 only to return to the job two months later. He retired, again, in April 2015.