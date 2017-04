A member of the Woodbury County Sheriff's office is leaving to become the new police chief in Altoona, Iowa.

The Des Moines Register says Major Greg Stallman hopes to take the reins of Altoona's police department in early May.

Stallman began his career as a correctional officer at the Woodbury County Jail in 1995. After four years he was promoted to deputy sheriff. In 2002 he began to serve on the K9 unit. He was promoted to major in 2013.