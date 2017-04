Police have arrested a Sioux City man after, they say, he struck his 14-year old daughter with a belt multiple times.

Forty-two-year-old Ricardo Cordova-Larios is charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury.

According to police, on April 9, Cordova-Larios became upset with the 14-year old girl after he asked her to do laundry, and she said "no".

It was then he used a belt to hit her multiple times in the back, neck and upper torso.