Pender Community Hospital has received a $400,000 grant to be used to purchase a new CT scanner.

The grant comes from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust's Rural Healthcare Program.

According to a news release from the hospital, the new CT scanner will allow for faster scans that produce high quality images.

This will allow medical staff to quickly determine the course of treatment while giving patients access to up to date healthcare technology closer to home.

Pender Community Hospital is one of only 41 grant recipients across the region to benefit from this round of funding to purchase CT scanners.