Voters in North Sioux City, South Dakota have elected their mayor, and filled four seats on the city council.

Voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Randy Fredricksen to another two-year term.

He received 234 votes.

His challenger Timothy Jacobs got 196 votes.

There was an upset in the Ward 1 race.

The incumbent Clarence Verdoorn was defeated by challenger Lonnie Green.

Two years ago, Green lost to Verdoorn by just two votes.

This time around, Green beat Verdoorn by six votes, 47-to-41.

Dwight Glanzer came in third with 28 votes.

And, in Ward 2, incumbent Lesa Cropley kept her seat.

Voters re-elected Cropley with 83 votes.

Her challenger, Cathy Dice-Moore, got 63 votes.

The incumbents in Ward 3 and Ward 4 were unopposed in today's election.