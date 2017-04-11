Outpatient clinic coming to Siouxland gives veterans convenient specialty healthcare

"These people will be served by us in the special way that they should be," said Sioux City VA Clinic Mental Health Social Worker Mary Jordan.

Out with the old and in with the new.

The Veterans' Affairs outpatient clinic that's stood on Sioux City's north side for years is being shelved for a bigger...

"More than three times our current size..." said Jordan.

...better....

"This is one of the first ones in the area that's going to be using that new design," said Construction Managers Inc. Architectural Designer Justin Thorn.

...veterans' hospital.

"It's a good opportunity for the veterans in this area to get better healthcare service," said Thorn.

The clinic, in Dakota Dunes, will cover 25,000 square feet. That's 17,000 square feet larger than the current clinic.

More space means more exam rooms, more medicine, and not only more primary healthcare, but specialty veterans' healthcare for the first time in Siouxland.

"Mental health, radiology department, optometry, and, I believe, audiology department, and physical therapy," said Thorn.

Services that, previously, veterans received if they could make time for a 90-mile trip to Sioux Falls.

"With the addition of specialty care, it will open up many doors for veterans here locally without having to travel 90 miles to get there," said Jordan.

Local VA services are an issue Siouxland veterans have been vocal about. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, visited Sioux City last year to address veterans' concerns, directly.

Healthcare providers admit there's fulfillment, now being able to provide for those in need, who gave everything for us.

"They are a special population that we take great pride in serving here, locally," said Jordan. "To be able to do that in an expanded and more expedient way is just more one great thing we'll be able to do here in our community."