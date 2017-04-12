Omaha doctors monitoring pregnant woman with Zika infection

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection

Evelyn Suastegui says she began feeling ill while vacationing last year in Mexico. Her Zika infection was diagnosed after she returned to Nebraska. One of the doctors involved in the case is Dr. Hemand Satpathy, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist. He says he's seen nothing in the uterine ultrasounds to raise concerns. Suastegui's due date is May 8.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 1 in 10 pregnant women in the continental United States with a confirmed Zika infection delivered a baby with serious defects.

Authorities say 16 travel-related cases of Zika have been reported in Nebraska.