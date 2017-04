The mother of late-night TV host David Letterman has died.

Dorothy Mengering died at her Indiana home Tuesday.

Mengering was a church secretary who became an unexpected TV star thanks to her famous son.

She made regular appearances on Letterman's show, typically around Thanksgiving and Mother's Day.

She was well known for her Thanksgiving Day pie guessing contests.

Mengering capitalized on her fame in 1996, releasing a cookbook called "Home Cookin' with Dave's Mom".

David Letterman's 70th birthday is Today.

Mengering was 95.