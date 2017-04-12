Collision involving semi tanker-trailer and utility truck seriou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Collision involving semi tanker-trailer and utility truck seriously injures one person

SHELDON, Iowa (KUOO) -

Serious injuries were reported Monday when a semi pulling a tanker trailer and a utility truck collided near Sheldon, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Josh Van Beek of Orange City was driving a 2009 Freightliner MidAmerican Energy utility truck southbound and 27-year-old Owen Fastert of Rock Rapids was driving a 2015 Peterbilt semi pulling a dairy tank trailer northbound. Authorities say the semi driven by Fastert crossed the center line and collided with the utility truck driven by Van Beek.

Both the semi and utility truck wound up went into the ditch and rolled.

Fastert was trapped in his truck and had to be extricated. He was then taken by ambulance to the Sheldon hospital and was transferred to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Damage to the utility truck was estimated at $6,000; damage to the semi and tanker trailer was estimated at $250,000.

Authorities say the collision is still under investigation.

