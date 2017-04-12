Gloomy and wet Wednesday in store

We returned to Spring yesterday with much warmer temperatures and more sunshine and we look to continue on that warming trend today but sadly the sunshine will be taken out of the equation. A warm front will be lifting into the area and this will bring the shower and storm chances along with it. A few storms could become strong to severe this afternoon with hail and winds being the primary concern. In terms of our temps, they will a little more mild than yesterday, with highs expected to climb into the mid 60s.

We'll keep the shower and storms chances with us early tonight but then we'll see some clearing take place overnight which will set us up for a much nicer Thursday. Highs will continue to warm up with temps topping out near 70° under partly cloudy conditions. Another system brings a shot at some showers and scattered storms on Good Friday. This chance lingers into our Saturday as well but the good news...Easter is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs once again rising to near 70°. Our active pattern then kicks right back in with isolated storms and showers likely Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures do look to remain above average with highs staying in the upper 60s into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer