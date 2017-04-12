Warm weather aids South Dakota farmers with spring planting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warm weather aids South Dakota farmers with spring planting

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A week of warm weather has helped South Dakota farmers make progress with spring planting.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says nearly one-fourth of the spring wheat crop has been seeded, and the crop is starting to emerge.

About 4 percent of the barley crop and 17 percent of the oats crop also is in the ground.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 82 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 79 percent in those categories.

South Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 52 percent in good to excellent condition.

In the ranching community, calving is 53 percent done and lambing is 77 percent complete.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.