5 people killed in single car accident in Mason City, Iowa; four victims were teenagers

Five people, including four teens, were killed early Monday morning in a single car accident in Mason City, Iowa.

The fiery crash left the bodies badly burned.

Authorities have worked tirelessly to identify the victims.

First responders say it was a difficult day.

Chief Jeff Brinkley, the Mason City Police said, "You can imagine, when you have this kind of loss, even as a first responder, you don't just walk away from that and have a good day. It just doesn't happen. I've been a police officer for 22 years and I've never seen an incident like this."

Police say the car, driven by 20-year-old Zachary Hartley, hit a tree early Monday morning.

The passengers were 17-year-old Donte Foster, 18-year-old Roderick Lewis, 14-year-old Sydney Alcorn, and Alex Wiebke, who was 19.