Severe thunderstorms possible later on today

A warm front will be moving into the region today and with that scattered thunderstorms could develop later on this afternoon. As it's looking now, they will still be rather hit or miss but if they do develop some could become strong to severe. Moisture levels will be rising through the day as southerly winds continue to pump up our temperatures. As we step into this evening we do have a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather across central and southern Siouxland including Sioux City. The main threats due include gusty winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out either due to the wind environment of the atmosphere. Stay tuned throughout the day for updates.