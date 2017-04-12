Mother gives up baby under Nebraska's safe haven law - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mother gives up baby under Nebraska's safe haven law

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A mother has given up her baby boy in Lincoln under the state's safe haven law.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the boy was born prematurely Friday at Bryan Medical Center's east campus. The Nebraska Health and Human Services Department says he is the first child surrendered this year. Three were surrendered last year.

An affidavit in support of turning the boy over to state custody says the mother told a social worker that she can't care for the infant and doesn't know who the father is.

Nebraska approved a safe haven law in 2008 to protect newborns from abandonment. It didn't include an age limit and led to a rash of older children being left at hospitals.  The Legislature then added a 30-day age limit.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2osQYiH 

