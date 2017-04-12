Caught on Camera: Goose v. Fox

A New York police officer was on patrol when he encountered a fox getting outfoxed by a goose.



Officer Bennetti was on patrol Wednesday morning when he captured a standoff between a fox and a Canada goose.



Clearly, the fox wandered into the wrong place at the wrong time, and this goose let the fox know it .



Each time the fox got close, the goose got tall, spread its wings, and let out a honk.



Letting the fox know his goose was cooked .



Eventually the fox decided enough was enough and left the scene.