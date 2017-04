President Trump participates in a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House.



President Trump said he will speak with Sec. Tillerson soon for briefing on Tillerson's meetings in Moscow with President Putin today.



NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said, "A strong NATO is also good for the United States."



Watch Live: Trump hold news conference with head of NATO?



